Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

PTN opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,422,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

