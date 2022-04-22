Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.10

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.10 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78.
Paramount Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PARAP)
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARAP)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.