PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.04

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 12660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,084,210.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

