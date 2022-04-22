Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.82. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,753,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,567,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 977,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

