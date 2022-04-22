PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $550.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.86. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

