PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $8.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $521.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.75.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

