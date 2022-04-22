Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $125.38 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $125,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,465 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 12,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.07 and a 200-day moving average of $310.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.45.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.