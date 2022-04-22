Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.90.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $197.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.59. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.09 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $186.19 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in Penumbra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

