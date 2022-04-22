PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,303 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 80,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

