PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Shares of PFX stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. PhenixFIN has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17.

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PhenixFIN will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 3,154 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $123,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,554 shares of company stock worth $180,072. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter worth $7,222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 92.4% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

