Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

PLL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

