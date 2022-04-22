Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $218.62 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $218,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Apple stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

