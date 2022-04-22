Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $8,529,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 200,581 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.