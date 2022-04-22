Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCOR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procore Technologies (PCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.