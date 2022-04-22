PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PROG were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PROG by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

