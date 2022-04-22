Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 122,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.96 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.