Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

