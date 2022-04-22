Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $8.10. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 212.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $558.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena purchased 779,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

