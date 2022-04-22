Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2022 earnings at $38.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.50.

Shares of GS opened at $334.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

