Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 12,381 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 75.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASZ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

