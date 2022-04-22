Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 36,715 Shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,715 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.15% of COVA Acquisition worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,225,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 9.3% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.83 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

