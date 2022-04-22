Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 46,617 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,617 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.26. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 95,877 shares of company stock valued at $491,444 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

