Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 8,168 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in DLocal were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 2,469.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

