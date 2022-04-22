Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 12,666 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 658,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Bally’s by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

