Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 26,561 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.56 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

