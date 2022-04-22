Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 5,914 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

