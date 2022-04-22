Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 71,946 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $14,321,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 923.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 706,633 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 908.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 23andMe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ME. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 3.21 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of 3.19 and a 52-week high of 13.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of 6.53.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About 23andMe (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.