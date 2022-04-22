Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Novanta were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $62,587,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Novanta by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,145,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NOVT stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

