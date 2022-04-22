Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $497,000 Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

