Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 183.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,366 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of Information Services Group worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

III stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.59%. Research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

III has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

