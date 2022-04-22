Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $503,000 in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,561 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $5,908,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of ERF opened at $13.11 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.72.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

