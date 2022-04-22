Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $537,000 in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.12% of Ikena Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IKNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $207.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

