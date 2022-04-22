Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of CEL-SCI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 114.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,613 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 277.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 402,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 791.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 81.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 95,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $3.17 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The company has a market cap of $137.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.10.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

