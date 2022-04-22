Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEOH. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Methanex Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.