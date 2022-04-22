Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,982 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,843,000 after purchasing an additional 422,843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after buying an additional 4,145,482 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,695,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,874,000 after buying an additional 87,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,715,000 after acquiring an additional 139,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

