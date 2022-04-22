Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 30,135 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $23,144,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

VMEO stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.