Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Castle Biosciences worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,926. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $595.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

