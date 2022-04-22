Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 15,035 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 61.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $23.29 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

