Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 40,143 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,143 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.