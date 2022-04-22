Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.76%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $28,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

