R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,689 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

