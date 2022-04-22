Raymond James Increases Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of CXBMF opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.