Raymond James Increases Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$2.25

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CXBMF opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

About Calibre Mining (Get Rating)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.