RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RICK. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

