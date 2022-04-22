REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 711.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 132,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

About REGENXBIO (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.