ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

RNW opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

