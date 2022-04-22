Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

REGI opened at $61.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

