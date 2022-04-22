Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $865.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 45,217.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

