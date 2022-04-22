Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $24,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.