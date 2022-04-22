Richard Harry Sauer Sells 5,022 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $212.45 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,124.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.86 and its 200-day moving average is $255.07.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Workday by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 28.6% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

