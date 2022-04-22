Richard Harry Sauer Sells 5,022 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $212.45 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,124.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.86 and its 200-day moving average is $255.07.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.
About Workday (Get Rating)
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
