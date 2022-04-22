Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $477.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.89. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,606,752.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $113,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,897,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

